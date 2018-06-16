SKY (SKY) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) target price on SKY (LON:SKY) in a report published on Wednesday, June 6th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SKY to a sector performer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.31) to GBX 1,150 ($15.31) in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SKY to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 970 ($12.91) to GBX 1,250 ($16.64) in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SKY from GBX 1,380 ($18.37) to GBX 1,410 ($18.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SKY from GBX 1,160 ($15.44) to GBX 1,600 ($21.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of SKY to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.64) to GBX 1,330 ($17.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,312.90 ($17.48).

Get SKY alerts:

SKY opened at GBX 1,337 ($17.80) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. SKY has a twelve month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.35).

In related news, insider Matthieu Pigasse acquired 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,365 ($18.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,279.55 ($3,034.95). Also, insider Tracy Jayne Clarke acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.44) per share, for a total transaction of £720.50 ($959.26). Insiders acquired a total of 296 shares of company stock worth $399,905 over the last quarter.

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.