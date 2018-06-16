UGI Corp (UGI) Director Anne Pol Sells 3,000 Shares

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $151,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at $426,608.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,777. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. UGI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,769,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,917,000 after purchasing an additional 162,973 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,592,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,144,000 after acquiring an additional 307,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,330 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

