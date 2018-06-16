Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $212.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $1,779,728.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,318 shares of company stock worth $25,421,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,695. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $299.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

