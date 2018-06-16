Scholtz & Company LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total value of $3,371,039.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,318 shares of company stock valued at $25,421,438. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty traded up $1.28, hitting $247.88, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,695. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $187.96 and a one year high of $299.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Loop Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

