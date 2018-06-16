Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $135,756,000. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 699,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after buying an additional 472,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 591,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,385,000 after buying an additional 311,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Shares of Ulta Beauty traded up $1.28, hitting $247.88, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $299.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $149,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $696,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,318 shares of company stock worth $25,421,438. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

