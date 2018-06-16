Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ulta Beauty Put Options (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,193 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,090% compared to the average daily volume of 1,109 put options.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.95 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Loop Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $247.88 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $299.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $1,779,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $100,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,318 shares of company stock valued at $25,421,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $135,756,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $23,848,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

