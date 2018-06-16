Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,759.17 ($23.60).

ULE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultra Electronics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,675 ($22.47) to GBX 1,535 ($20.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ultra Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

LON ULE traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,625 ($21.80). The stock had a trading volume of 146,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,138 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,231 ($29.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were issued a GBX 35 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $14.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

