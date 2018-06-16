Head to Head Contrast: Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Its Rivals

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ: UPL) is one of 165 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ultra Petroleum to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $891.87 million $177.14 million 1.00 Ultra Petroleum Competitors $9.33 billion $421.82 million 27.54

Ultra Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Petroleum’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ultra Petroleum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ultra Petroleum Competitors 1614 7048 10513 339 2.49

Ultra Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.74%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 35.07% -24.19% 15.96% Ultra Petroleum Competitors -2.90% -6.44% 3.54%

Summary

Ultra Petroleum rivals beat Ultra Petroleum on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in approximately 112,000 gross acres in Wyoming. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

