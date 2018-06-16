UltraCoin Reaches Market Cap of $277,376.00 (CRYPTO:UTC)

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. UltraCoin has a market capitalization of $277,376.00 and $683.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UltraCoin has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One UltraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.13 or 0.04028690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01389740 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00086891 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00041108 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00040975 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021322 BTC.

UltraCoin Coin Profile

UltraCoin (CRYPTO:UTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 47,758,004 coins. UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UltraCoin is ultracoin.io.

Buying and Selling UltraCoin

UltraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UltraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

