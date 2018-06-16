Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) VP Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 955 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $79,933.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,338 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $102,985.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 1,768,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.97. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

