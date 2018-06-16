Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 25.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 56.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,868,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,057,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $23.21 on Friday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Under Armour Inc Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.51.

In other Under Armour Inc Class A news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $115,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrik Frisk purchased 14,000 shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

