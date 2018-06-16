Uni Select (UNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.49

Shares of Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.49 and last traded at C$21.36, with a volume of 93450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.08.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$533.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$529.01 million. Uni Select had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

