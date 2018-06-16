UniCredit SpA (UCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.30 ($25.93).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

UniCredit traded up €0.21 ($0.24), reaching €17.22 ($20.02), during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 26,190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270,000. UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

