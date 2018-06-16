Unify Trading 32.4% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Unify has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $538,556.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.01485170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007885 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015189 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019837 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 17,860,831 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

