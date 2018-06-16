Unikoin Gold (CRYPTO:UKG) Price Reaches $0.0846 on Top Exchanges

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Unikoin Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, DDEX, Radar Relay and Bittrex. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $11.95 million and $195,575.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00588194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00242592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093625 BTC.

About Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,272,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, Qryptos, Bittrex, OKEx, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

