UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5516887960204 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's scoring:

Shares of UL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 898,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,947. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4789 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous special dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

