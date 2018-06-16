Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, June 8th.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UN. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.76. 1,446,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,120. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

