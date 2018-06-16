Unilever (UNIA) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNIA. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Societe Generale set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever opened at €43.30 ($50.35) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.