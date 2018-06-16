Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price

News articles about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the railroad operator an impact score of 46.4277553022964 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Union Pacific opened at $147.02 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $148.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

