Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stake Lessened by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,230 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Cedar Fair worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,369. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 1,925.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.