U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Holdings Cut by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175,357 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 4.23% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network traded up $0.01, reaching $1.61, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 286,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,600. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $78.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.28 million. research analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

