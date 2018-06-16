United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 213,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Kimberly Clark opened at $103.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

