United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 56,181 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,181 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $3,543,174. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL opened at $55.18 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

