United Continental (NYSE:UAL) PT Lowered to $73.00

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) had its price objective lowered by Imperial Capital from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Continental from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $78.00 target price on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Continental from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

United Continental opened at $73.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Continental has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $81.39.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.43. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,582.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

