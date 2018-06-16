Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Share Price

Media coverage about United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United-Guardian earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2119510878715 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of United-Guardian traded up $0.35, hitting $19.00, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.06. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 31.16%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

