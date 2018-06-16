United Insurance (UIHC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Insurance earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1442071046907 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

United Insurance traded up $0.03, reaching $20.88, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 196,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UIHC shares. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 2,500 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.54 per share, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

