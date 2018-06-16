Berenberg Bank Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UTDI. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.60 ($75.12) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.51 ($71.52).

Shares of United Internet opened at €58.50 ($68.02) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

