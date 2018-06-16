InterOcean Capital LLC Acquires 26,174 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $75,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,962,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,402,000 after purchasing an additional 690,451 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,331,000 after purchasing an additional 652,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $76,351,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service traded down $0.42, hitting $116.77, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 4,280,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Knight Equity lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.