United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 175.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 152,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $3,400,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service traded down $0.42, reaching $116.77, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 4,280,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.