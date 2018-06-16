United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $11.10 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $189.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.30.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

