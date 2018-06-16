Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,108 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.31.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,282,599.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,143,938 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UTX opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.