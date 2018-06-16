Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $102.24 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of United Technologies worth $102,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies opened at $126.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $803,029.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,282,599.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,143,938. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

