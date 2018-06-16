Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 10,099 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,282,599.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,938. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

United Technologies traded down $0.03, reaching $126.91, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,137. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

