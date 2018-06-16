United Technologies (UTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “United Technologies serves various end-markets, which allows it to remain profitable even during tough economic times. The company has offered a bullish guidance for 2018 on healthy demand trends and is likely to deliver sustainable earnings growth in future with Rockwell merger. United Technologies remains focused on four key priorities: flawless execution, innovation, structural cost reduction and disciplined capital allocation to fuel its growth engine. The company also outperformed the industry on an average in the past one year. However, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates may affect the company’s bottom-line growth. In addition, a disruption in deliveries from suppliers, capacity constraints, production disruptions, price changes or decreased availability of raw materials or commodities is likely to have an adverse effect on the company’s ability to meet delivery schedules, thereby increasing its operating costs.”

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of United Technologies opened at $126.91 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $812,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,143,938. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,721,000 after buying an additional 1,784,355 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3,794.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,291,000 after buying an additional 1,575,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,122,000 after purchasing an additional 995,075 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $165,087,000 after purchasing an additional 962,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,850,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,976,695,000 after purchasing an additional 822,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Technologies (UTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.