United Therapeutics (UTHR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTHR. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.95. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 21,513 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $2,385,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,884.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,109 shares of company stock worth $12,371,996 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,378 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 420,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,229,000 after purchasing an additional 146,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,912,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,416 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

