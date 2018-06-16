UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 54,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,460,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,222,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,126,000 after buying an additional 111,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $4,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.28.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $255.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.38 and a 12-month high of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

