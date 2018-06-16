Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

UFPI opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.88. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan E. West sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $86,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $636,014. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 202.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 179.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.