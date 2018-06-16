Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services Inc. Class B alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B opened at $115.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.