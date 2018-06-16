Universal Logistics (ULH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.34

Media stories about Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 44.7788799165583 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of Universal Logistics traded up $0.45, reaching $26.40, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 122,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,647. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.