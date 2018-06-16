University of Notre Dame DU Lac Sells 2,029 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac trimmed its holdings in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners makes up about 1.7% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned 0.88% of PJT Partners worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.15 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners traded up $0.40, hitting $58.22, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 148,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.30. PJT Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 44.79%. analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on PJT shares. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

