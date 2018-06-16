University of Notre Dame DU Lac Buys 12,516 Shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. Godaddy makes up 1.8% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned 0.09% of Godaddy worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 136,785 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10,297.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $760,026.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $41,057.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,533,260 shares of company stock worth $317,644,947. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 3,065,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,151. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 174.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

