UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Lbank and BigONE. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.90 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00590495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00238883 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00093091 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

