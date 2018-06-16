Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Plan

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, May 24th. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

Unum Group traded up $0.31, hitting $39.14, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

