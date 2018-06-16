UpToken Price Hits $0.0636 on Exchanges (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, UpToken has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One UpToken token can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Bancor Network. UpToken has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $24,989.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00586791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00243416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093566 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,970,572 tokens. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken.

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

