UQM Technologies (UQM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “UQM Technologies, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of power dense, high efficiency electric motors, generators and power electronic controllers for the automotive, aerospace, medical, military and industrial markets. A major emphasis of the Company is developing products for the alternative energy technologies sector including propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, under-the-hood power accessories and other vehicle auxiliaries and distributed power generation applications. The Company’s headquarters, engineering and product development center, and motor manufacturing operation are located in Frederick, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on UQM Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

UQM Technologies traded down $0.04, hitting $0.96, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 44,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,282. UQM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). UQM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UQM Technologies stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 387,817 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of UQM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

