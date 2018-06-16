Short Interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rises By 5.0%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,509,693 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 11,913,531 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 967,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $4.10 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.87.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.63 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 203,397 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

