US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,245 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 83,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,198 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,611 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 614,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

