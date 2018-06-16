US Bancorp DE Has $391,000 Holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

TEP traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $43.03. 534,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,123. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $179.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 68.20% and a return on equity of 30.04%. research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy Partners LP will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

