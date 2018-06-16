US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Receives $37.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $5,431,898.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,825.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 1,498.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,439,000 after buying an additional 4,189,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $92,225,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,690,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,488,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,952,000.

Shares of US Foods traded up $0.09, reaching $37.26, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,117,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,660. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.50.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

