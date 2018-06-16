USA Truck (USAK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. They currently have $26.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

USAK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded USA Truck from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 million, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. USA Truck had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 9.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 197.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 240,008 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

